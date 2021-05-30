Well, a sad thing happened a few weeks ago at the Campbell house.
If you read my column about a robin’s nest near my front door, you’ll remember there were two eggs.
I was so excited and tried very carefully to use my front door in slo-mo. One of the recently hatched robins apparently died within days of hatching.
I opened the door one day and there it was, lying on the front porch, no bigger than the first knuckle of my pinky finger — a dead baby robin.
Was it sick and pushed from the nest? Did another animal find a little snack? I guess there’s no way to know how it happened.
I don’t know a lot about wild birds, but it made me wonder if the mama bird mourned over her loss, or if it’s just the cycle of their lives, and they accept it and go on.
Those questions led me down the rabbit hole of our own mortality, path in life and our ability — or inability — to accept things that happen and just go on with our lives.
To some degree, there really isn’t a choice. Life does continue where you’ve lost something or someone, or if you are grieving that loss.
Since the death of those birds, a truly devastating thing happened — I had to say goodbye to my 16-year-old Jack Russell mix. Anyone who knows me, knows that Josephine Pearl Campbell — Jozee — was the four-legged love of my life. I named her after my two grandmothers because I knew I’d never have a kid of my own.
I got her when I worked at another newspaper. As I approached the group of pups, I said, “Who wants to go home with me?” This tiny bundle of energy stepped forward and did a bouncing puppy run toward me.
She was beautiful — white with brown markings on her body — and she was so soft. Her hair at that time was smooth but she had a sprig of hair here and there sticking up. Eventually, she grew into a 20-pound rough-coat all-or-nothing Jack Russell.
Jozee wasn’t my first four-legged love. That would have been a family pet named Anonymous. Weird name, huh? It came about after a stray dog took up at our house when I was a kid. My three sisters and I voted to determine if we’d keep him.
I, in the innocence of childhood, intended to say “It’s unanimous.” But it came out as “It’s anonymous,” with a big grin on my face. The name stuck. I’m not sure how long Anonymous lived, but he — like every dog we ever owned — was hit by a car and killed.
In my adult life, a shepherd mix puppy showed up where I was living in Johnson City at the time. We tried to run him off. (I know that sounds awful. I would never do that now.) Well, she wouldn’t leave so I kept her and named her Sandy.
She lived between here in Johnson City and my mom’s in South Carolina. She loved Sandy because they would walk together in the woods and Sandy was always on high alert to scare off squirrels and groundhogs.
We went through an antifreeze scare, she survived a mouth-frothing encounter with a frog, she had ACL surgery several years ago, I accidentally gave her one of my medications that could have killed her, and she had arthritis.
Jozee was the huntress of her domain. She killed mice, moles, snakes, birds, rabbits, and did her very best to catch a squirrel. That one never happened. I believe she and her brother at the time, Buck, scared an opossum to death. There were no marks on it at all, no blood, but I found it in the corner of the fence. Dead as a doornail.
Jozee’s insistence when trying to find a mouse hiding under something led me to join her in the hunt just to make her quit barking and hopefully entice her into the house when it went far into the night.
Lots of times she caught the prey, but there were plenty of times it scurried away to safety.
Her newest brother, Griffin, is just two years old and he shows many of the same hunting traits as Jozee. Of course, she taught him all she knew before she was too old and tired to join his digging activities.
When I picked up Jozee’s ashes from the vet’s office, I walked to the car and sat there in a torrent of tears that came from a number of losses I’ve experienced in the last two years, Jozee being the most recent.
I always gave her the best of everything and I know she loved me, too. She had a good life, and I’m glad she chose me.