Beginning Monday, members of the public will be allowed inside the Johnson City Public Library for the first time in more than a year.
The library will begin a phased reopening of its building at 100 W. Millard St. with limited hours and services.
Starting A New Schedule
Library hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup will continue during those same hours.
Officials say the library will be open to as many as 50 people at a time to browse the shelves and check out materials. Computers will also be available for 20-minute sessions.
In keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, masks will be required of everyone while in the building.
Toys, games and seating areas will not be available until further notice, and all events will continue to be online.
The Friends of the Library is also hosting an expanded and ongoing book sale in the library’s Polly Peterson Room.
People Returning To The Library
The library held a soft opening with friends and family members on Wednesday, which Library Director Julia C. Turpin said will help her staff “work out the kinks” before Monday’s official grand reopening.
“People have been excited and overjoyed to be back in the building,” Turpin said, noting that as many as 50 people had visited the library by 2 p.m.
Cathy Griffith, the library’s assistant director, said Wednesday’s event reached a level of enthusiasm that she has not seen since the facility first opened its doors on Millard Street in 1999.
“They are grateful to be here,” she said.
Closed For The Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Johnson City Public Library to close its doors to customers on March 18, 2020.
The staff has been working under CDC restrictions inside the building since May, and the library launched its curbside service in June.
Since that time, Turpin said more than 90,000 books and movies have been checked out with the curbside service.