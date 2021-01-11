A record-breaking 4,957,038 digital e-book, audiobook, magazine and video checkouts were checked out through a state-backed program in 2020.
That makes the Tennessee Regional eBook and Audiobook Download System once again one of OverDrive’s most used digital library services. The record number of checkouts is a milestone for the top five Tennessee libraries for digital checkouts through R.E.A.D.S., including the Johnson City Public Library.
Others are the Williamson County Public Library, the Linebaugh Public Library in Rutherford County, the Blount County Public Library and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.
OverDrive is the world’s leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools. Last year, Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. had the fourth-highest number of checkouts worldwide and was the Southeast’s No. 1 library system.
Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. provides any state resident with an active library card from a public library in the Tennessee Regional Library System 24/7 access to free digital content. The Regional Library System is a part of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, a division of the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office.
“Free access to entertaining and educational online resources is a vital service for Tennesseans, especially during a pandemic,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release. “We will continue to promote and support accessible digital library services across our great state."
Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. features a vast catalog of more than 100,000 titles, with new and popular titles added every month. In 2020, the top-circulating genre was mystery/thriller, followed by romance. E-books were the most popular format with 2,929,674 checkouts, followed by audiobooks with 1,879,508 checkouts, magazines with 131,689 checkouts and video with 16,167 checkouts.
The top 5 eBook titles borrowed through Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. in 2020:
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (5476 checkouts).
2. “Educated, a memoir,” by Tara Westover (3295).
3. “Every Breath,” by Nicholas Sparks (3202).
4. “The Reckoning,” by John Grisham (3027).
5. “Outlander,” by Diana Gabaldon (2802).
The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. in 2020:
1. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” by J. K. Rowling (6531 checkouts).
2. “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng (4392).
3. “Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott (4111).
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (3881).
5. “The Last Widow,” by Karin Slaughter (3662).
Tennessee R.E.A.D.S., — through OverDrive and its app, Libby — connects first-time and experienced users with the industry’s most extensive catalog of e-books, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media.
By using R.E.A.D.S., Tennesseans with active cards from participating public libraries may browse the library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading, listening or watching for free.
Digital content can be downloaded or streamed to a personal computer, smartphone, tablet or e-reader. Titles automatically expire at the end of the lending period with no late fees.
To learn more or to start using Tennessee R.E.A.D.S., visit reads.overdrive.com or download the Libby app.