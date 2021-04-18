On Monday, Providence Medical Clinic of Kingsport, in partnership with East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, was finalizing plans for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hand.

That vaccine’s one-shot design made it ideal to distribute to at-risk community members who might have trouble returning for a second shot.

“When we found out from the state that we were able to get COVID vaccines, we knew that we were a really perfect place to do a mass vaccination clinic like this,” said Clinic Director Leigh Anne Hogue.

Then came Tuesday morning.

That’s when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement calling on states to suspend use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a small number of people developed a rare but severe form of blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

Shortly after that, the Tennessee Department of Health advised health care providers across the state not to use the vaccine, throwing a wrench into Providence’s vaccination plans just one day before the event was scheduled to take place.

Dr. Emily Flores, a clinic volunteer and associate professor of pharmacy practice at ETSU, said at first, they didn’t know what to do. Fortunately for Providence and its at-risk patients, they found a partner willing to transfer some of its vaccine supply: Ballad Health, which gave the clinic 115 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“For a while, we didn’t know what to do,” said Flores. “We had to think what our options were — what the network was in this area — and to me it’s another story of people coming together and taking an extra few minutes out of their day to say, ‘How can we make this work?’ and showing that we do care about this population and want to provide vaccine.”

Hogue said they were really shocked Tuesday morning when the news broke, and that, while they were stressed, they had faith it would work out in the end.

“Even when we knew in that moment that we had vaccine in the building we couldn’t use, I think everybody stayed really positive and kept the faith that we would figure out some sort of alternative for our patients,” Hogue said.

For the 90 people who received their first shot Wednesday afternoon, the vaccines could, quite literally, prove to be a lifesaver.

“The leaders of Ballad really believe in the work that we’re doing down here in the clinic,” Hogue said. “I think once they realized that when the news came out this morning about Johnson & Johnson they realized that we had this great day planned to vaccinate our patients and other community members, they were willing to transfer over some vaccine for us to use.”

Flores said she was thankful they weren’t forced to cancel their event, something other vaccine clinics were forced to do, including an ETSU Health clinic that was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re really thankful we didn’t have to skip today,” said Flores. “I know some other sites did have to skip appointments, and so I’m glad that it worked out the way that it did for us.”

She encouraged everyone to get a vaccine as soon as they can: “Of course we’re wanting to move out of this pandemic, but in the meantime we’re going to have to continue to wear masks and do our social distancing and do our due diligence until we get enough vaccine out there and until our rates go down.

“We’ve still got work to do, but today was an absolute encouragement,” Flores continued.

Jim Thackett, an 83-year-old volunteer who had to sit on the sidelines for much of last year due to the virus, said the event went really well, though he said “it was a big disappointment that the J&J situation came up at the last minute.”

“It just is amazing,” Thackett said. “We’re a faith-based organization, and we see God at work every day, and this is just an example. Things like this — it’s not by happenstance when these things occur.”