Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency for the county on Monday afternoon due to water leaks impacting residents in several areas.
“In consideration of the impact of the winter weather system on the local energy and utility infrastructure and the health, safety, and welfare of residents of Washington County, it is in the public interest that the local state of emergency be declared,” Grandy said during a joint press conference with Jonesborough officials.
Jonesborough officials have been working over 500 miles of water lines trying to locate which lines have been impacted. Jonesborough serves about 13,000 customers and the impacts are system wide. All residents are asked to conserve water.
Kevin Brobeck, utility manager for the town of Jonesborough, said crews are working 24 hours a day.
“Leaks are numerous … we’ve uncovered several dozen and we are working around the clock. Anytime you talk about water it’s severe … unfortunately with our aging infrastructure, it hit us a bit harder.”
Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said, “The historical cold weather is playing havoc with us. Our men and women are out working in the cold. We appreciate your prayers and good thoughts.”
A massive Arctic cold front dropped temperatures in most of the country to near record lows over the holiday weekend and dropped temperatures to around zero for Northeast Tennessee. Wind chills were well below zero for much of the time throughout the region.
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said, “This is unprecedented what we are facing right now … as a community we will work hard to make sure they fix this.”
Grandy said the Washington County Emergency Operations Center was activated on Monday morning to help with the situation.
Jonesborough’s Utility Department put out a call for customers to conserve water as crews work to repair the leaks.
Two emergency water distribution centers were put into place Monday as crews work to address leaks that have been pinpointed in several distribution lines during the past few days.
Bottled Water Distribution
Water distribution points were established at Lamar and Grandview elementary schools between 7 and 9 p.m. Monday.
One pack of 24 bottles of water for human consumption was distributed per car on Monday.
Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management said water also will be distributed on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. at both schools. Instead of individual bottles, three one-gallon jugs of water will be distributed.
If customers have access to a spring, well or other water source, the town asks that you use that water for flushing toilets.
Impacted Areas
Customers in the following areas have and will experience water disruptions as lines are checked and required repairs are made:
• Tenn. Highway 107 area.
• Bumpass Cove.
• Customers living north of U.S. Highway 11E, west of Jonesborough.
• Limestone.
• Telford.
• Bowmantown.
• Conklin.
Rosenoff asked that if anyone sees a leak bubbling above ground that they call 423-753-1040 to report the location of the suspected leak.
He said Tuesday night that “we are making some headway and pray that continues overnight.”