From left, Jonesborough Utility Manager Kevin Brobeck, Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest address the water situation at a press conference.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency for the county on Monday afternoon due to water leaks impacting residents in several areas.

“In consideration of the impact of the winter weather system on the local energy and utility infrastructure and the health, safety, and welfare of residents of Washington County, it is in the public interest that the local state of emergency be declared,” Grandy said during a joint press conference with Jonesborough officials.

