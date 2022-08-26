A state law to ban abortions in Tennessee went into effect on Thursday.
The state’s Human Life Protection Act, which was approved by the Republican majority in the Tennessee General Assembly in 2019, makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
Tennessee is among 13 states to put into place so-called trigger laws to automatically outlaw abortions once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Tennessee’s law went into effect 30 days after the high court made its historic decision.
• This statute outlaws all forms of abortion except in the instance that the operation is necessary in order to prevent a serious risk of irreversible impairment to, or the death of, the pregnant woman.
• There are no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
• Abortions will not be allowed based on a claim or a diagnosis that the pregnant woman will engage in conduct that would result in their death or substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function or for any reason relating to their mental health.
• The law would only allow for prosecution of those who performed or attempted to perform an abortion, not the individual who received the abortion. Those who performed or attempted to perform an abortion will be charged with a Class C felony.
• Medical treatment provided to the pregnant woman by a licensed physician that results in unintentional injury or accidental death of the unborn child is not a violation of this law.
The Washington County Democratic Party issued a statement on Thursday noting that the implementation of the trigger law resulted in “the last clinic to provide safe abortions in Northeast Tennessee closed last night and moved from Bristol, Tennessee, to Bristol, Virginia.”
The news release also said: “It is essential to understand what this means in Tennessee. The law makes no exception for abortions in cases of rape or incest, nor for protecting the life of the mother. Despite what Republicans, like Gov. Bill Lee, recently falsely claimed: It is illegal for health care staff to assist in any way for any reason, even when the mother’s life is at risk.”
The Tennessean newspaper in Nashville reported earlier this week that the governor has indicated he is confident the abortion ban does safeguard the health and safety of pregnant women.
“I think the law provides for treatment of dangerous maternal health issues,” Lee told reporters during a stop Monday in Lebanon. “The doctor will make their best judgment for that danger to the mother and that exists in the law now.”
