On Tuesday morning, Ballad Health held a press conference to announce the creation of the new Ballad Health Trauma Network, which is a coordinated, collaborative network that unifies Ballad’s trauma centers across Tennessee and southwest Virginia.

Joined by ETSU and Ballad Health professionals, Ballad Health CEO Allan Levine announced the creation of the new network and shared how Ballad’s trauma care system has grown over the years. Levine said that for the first time in the region’s history, the level one trauma center at the Johnson City Medical Center was recognized by the state of Tennessee as one of the top centers in the region.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you