On Tuesday morning, Ballad Health held a press conference to announce the creation of the new Ballad Health Trauma Network, which is a coordinated, collaborative network that unifies Ballad’s trauma centers across Tennessee and southwest Virginia.
Joined by ETSU and Ballad Health professionals, Ballad Health CEO Allan Levine announced the creation of the new network and shared how Ballad’s trauma care system has grown over the years. Levine said that for the first time in the region’s history, the level one trauma center at the Johnson City Medical Center was recognized by the state of Tennessee as one of the top centers in the region.
“I'm proud to be standing here today to tell you that not only have we created a level one trauma center that's among the best performing in the United States,” said Levine, “but even the state of Tennessee, in their recent triannual survey, found zero deficiencies in our level one trauma center… And that's a testament to the work of the physicians, the nurses, the technicians, all the people, not just here at Johnson City Medical Center, but at the other trauma centers… collaborating and cooperating to make sure that we have a coordinated system of care.”
He added that especially in recent years, Ballad has had a mission to provide a coordinated trauma care network to fulfill the company’s goal of “providing the best care possible” for their patients. This mission is finally coming to fruition with the creation of the trauma network.
Levine was joined by Norton Virginia police chief James Lane, who shared his experience with Ballad and the care and support that he has received during his three separate surgeries and subsequent therapy after being shot in the line of duty two years ago.
Lane has received care from several locations within the Ballad Health network, including the level one trauma center at Johnson City Medical Center.
At the press conference, Lane specifically mentioned how impressed he was with the swift response that emergency medical professionals provided to him. He recalled feeling at peace even in the midst of the chaos because of the professionalism and quality of care that he knew he was receiving.
“To say a ‘well oiled machine’ would be an understatement of what I experienced,” he said. “Even in that condition, I was picking up on that and there was a sigh of relief that I was in good hands.”
Lane said that what stood out to him the most about his experience was knowing and seeing time and again that “someone cared.” He specifically recalled a nurse who was with him during his initial emergency surgery who had to say no when he asked for something to drink prior to the operation, but remembered his face when he returned for inpatient therapy and immediately brought him a bottle of water.
“And that bottle of water sits alongside all the awards and recognitions that I have, because to me, that is just as important as anything else,” he said. “Why? Because she remembered after a couple of weeks, and she cared.”
Lane went on to say that in the past two years since he has been receiving various forms of therapy and service from Ballad, he remains grateful and impressed by the coordination and level of care he has received.
Ballad officials said that through the new coordinated Ballad health Trauma Network and continued partnerships with other medical professionals like those at ETSU Health, they hope to continue to provide these experiences to patients like Lane.
“You know I think Chief Lane’s story is really a testament to the level of trauma care that's provided today in the Appalachian Highlands,” said Dr. Bracken Burns, a trauma surgeon with Ballad and ETSU Health. “He was able to receive outstanding care at every stage… and that's why we're proud to announce the Ballad Health Trauma Network today.”
“(It’s) really the next natural step in progression and solidifying and advancing trauma care,” he added. “We can ensure that every patient has access to the specialties and services for patients with single injuries to patients with more complex and life threatening injuries.
Burns further explained that this coordinated network will help these trauma centers behind the scenes as they share patient records and work to make sure that trauma patients are being transferred to the centers which are best suited to their needs.
“This is our highest standard of care and it's crucial to our journey in our venture to become an American College of Surgeons verified level one trauma center, which would be a first for our region,” said Burns. “This is an exciting step forward for trauma care throughout the region. It will increase access, it will increase quality and it will increase consistency. It's the trauma care everyone in the Appalachian Highlands deserves.”
Ballad’s corporate director of trauma services, Anita Perry, said that the Ballad Health Trauma Network will also include a centralized transfer center that will receive emergency calls and determine which trauma center is best suited for the patient’s needs based on location and severity of injury.
Ballad announced its intention to create a regional trauma and emergency care system before the covid-19 pandemic. As part of the plan, trauma centers at hospitals in Kingsport and Bristol were downgraded to realign services offered at those hospital.
Earlier this week, the system said the intensive care unit in Elizabethton's Sycamore Shoals Hospital would be consolidated to Johnson City to alleviate pressures caused by staffing and align services with the community's need.
Levine, Burns and Perry each emphasized the importance of their partnerships with community physicians and emergency responders throughout the region and their excitement for this next chapter in Ballad's approach to trauma care.