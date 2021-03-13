It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a sudden spike in the need for mental health services.
Reports suggest depression has tripled among U.S. adults since the outbreak began, and that appears to be especially true for college students.
A Boston University survey of almost 33,000 college students found that more than 10% had thoughts of suicide in the last year; 39% reported being depressed.
An article about the study by the Brink, a publication covering research at Boston University, attributed the increase to stress factors that included the COVID-19 pandemic, political unrest and systemic racism and inequality.
Additionally, 83% of students said their emotional and mental difficulties had impacted their academic performance over the prior four weeks, and 76% said their depression had made it at least somewhat difficult to do work, take care of things at home or get along with other people.
Michelle Byrd, the dean of students at East Tennessee State University, said number of students living on campus, which is roughly 3,600 in a normal year, has been cut in half during the outbreak.
"I believe that has resulted in fewer (counseling) sessions for our students," Byrd said.
At the ETSU Counseling Center, the number of sessions dropped 26% in the fall 2020 semester compared to fall 2019. At the university health clinic that decrease was a little bit smaller, with its behavioral health services seeing an 8% decline in usage.
"I do think that's tied to residential density," Byrd said. "I think if we were at full capacity — if we had 3,600 students living in our residence halls — I think we would really be at a point where we couldn't meet the demand."
The behavioral health and wellness clinic coordinated through the department of psychology has, however, seen an increase in assessments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
"There could be a tie in there with online learning — just using that modality primarily as a means for learning," Byrd said. "I think many people are struggling with distractions, concentration, things of that nature."
Byrd said counseling sessions at the university have been primarily virtual, but if students are experiencing an emergency, counselors have met with them one-on-one.
"We have had some students say that they really appreciate the convenience of online sessions," Byrd said. "We have students that are reaching out for counseling who typically would not."
Moving forward, Byrd said, the university will keep the remote option available for students, but they do want to get back to a model of meeting with students one-on-one in the upcoming fall semester.
Byrd said online learning has caused some students to feel isolated, and they've also had to grapple with the anxiety of catching COVID-19 or witnessing a family member contract the virus.
ETSU is expecting an increase in the number of students using its counseling services in the fall semester as the university gets closer to full capacity, Byrd said.
In anticipation, a mental health collaborative committee is meeting on a monthly basis to talk about trends in use and to plan for the future. As part of ETSU's wellness initiative, the university also hopes to hire at least one additional counselor for its counseling center.
Getting help
People experiencing depression can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
This free, 24-hour-day service is available in English and Spanish for individuals and family members facing mental health and substance use disorders.
In 2020, the helpline received 833,598 calls, a 27% increase from the 656,953 it received in 2019.