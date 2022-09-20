School Flu Shots

With flu season quickly approaching, both Johnson City and Washington County are working to offer free flu shots to students while they are at school.

Who: Johnson City and Washington County Schools are both partnering with the Washington County Health Department to offer free flu shots to students. Families are encouraged to visit either the health department or their primary care physician to receive their flu shot, which is covered by most insurances.

WCS Flu Shots QR

Scan this QR code to access the English version of Washington County Schools' consent form or visit https://bit.ly/3S0Lkzw

Formulario de Registro de Vacuna Contra la Gripe en Español: https://bit.ly/3BoLPfG

