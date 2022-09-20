With flu season quickly approaching, both Johnson City and Washington County are working to offer free flu shots to students while they are at school.
Who: Johnson City and Washington County Schools are both partnering with the Washington County Health Department to offer free flu shots to students. Families are encouraged to visit either the health department or their primary care physician to receive their flu shot, which is covered by most insurances.
What: The flu shot is a vaccine which helps to protect against viral infections by influenza. The vaccine is constantly under development as medical professionals work to make sure it is ready to combat any new changes to the influenza virus.
When: Johnson City Schools will be offering flu shots to students during school hours on Tuesday October 4 and Wednesday October 5.
Washington County Schools will be offering flu shots to students during the school day on Monday October 10 and Tuesday October 11.
Where: The Washington County Health Department will be on-site at each Johnson City and Washington County school during the corresponding dates above.
How: Johnson City Schools have already sent out and received all necessary consent forms for students to receive their flu shots at school. No other action is needed from parents. Those who have missed the deadline are encouraged to reach out to the Washington County Health Department or their primary care physicians about getting the flu shot another way.
Washington County families who are interested in having their students receive the flu shot must pre-register by signing a consent form and returning it to the school by September 30. The consent form can be found either on the schools' website or by scanning the QR code included in this article. No other action is needed from the parents.
Why: “We always want to do anything we can to facilitate health and wellness in our students and our community,” said Johnson City Schools' Jennifer Norton. “So this is just another way to make it more accessible to students.”
Washington County Schools’ Coordinated School Health Director Kelly Wagner said she knows that many parents are busy with work throughout the day, so offering these shots during the school day helps to take the pressure off of the parents.
“We want to keep kids healthy,” said Wagner. “You know, we have Covid and we have the flu, and there are a lot of other viruses going around. We want to do as much as we can to decrease the chances of children getting sick.