State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, has received the “Voice of Recovery” award for his sponsorship of legislation to provide medicine that reverses opioid overdoses to more Tennesseans.

Specifically, Crowe pushed passage of a new law that expands access to naloxone, which is also know by the brand name Narcan. The medicine reverses and blocks the effects of opioids, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, heroin and fentanyl.

