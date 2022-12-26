Officials with the town of Jonesborough’s Utility Department have put out a call for customers to conserve water as crews work to repair a number of cold weather-related leaks in the system.
Two emergency water distribution centers were put into place Monday as crews work “around the clock” to address leaks that have been pinpointed in several distribution lines during the past few days.
“We are working through all 500 miles of line and expect to isolate those leaks quickly and repair as soon as possible,” town officials said following a news conference Monday afternoon.
Jonesborough serves about 13,000 customers in Washington County on 500 linear miles of water line. This outage impacts the entire system. Town officials say just because you have water running out of your faucets doesn’t mean you aren’t impacted.
“We need you to conserve to help your neighbors,” the town said in a statement.
Bottled Water Distribution
Water distribution points were established at Lamar and Grandview Elementary schools between 7 and 9 p.m. Monday.
One pack of 24 bottles per residence for human consumption was distributed.
If customers have access to a spring, well or other water source, the town asks ask that you use that water for flushing toilets.
Impacted Areas
Customers in the following areas have and will experience water disruptions as lines are checked and required repairs are made:
• Tenn. Highway 107 area.
• Bumpass Cove.
• Customers living north of U.S. Highway 11E, west of Jonesborough.