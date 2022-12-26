Local News Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Officials with the town of Jonesborough’s Utility Department have put out a call for customers to conserve water as crews work to repair a number of cold weather-related leaks in the system.

Two emergency water distribution centers were put into place Monday as crews work “around the clock” to address leaks that have been pinpointed in several distribution lines during the past few days.

