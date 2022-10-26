The Johnson City Recovery Center and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m.
The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the JCRC hosts several recovery support groups, but once it is fully operational, it will host up to three different mutual-aid groups daily, recovery coaching services, linkages to community resources, and recovery information and education groups.
The JCRC offers a safe, recovery-oriented environment to help bridge the gap between professional treatment services and mutual-aid recovery organizations. It addresses the psychosocial barriers to addiction recovery and increases sustained recovery among its participants. All JCRC services are free of charge.
The JCRC’s location at 513 E. Unaka Ave. was chosen for its homey feel and accessibility, according to Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, JCRC executive director and associate professor in ETSU’s Department of Social Work.
“We want folks to come in and feel welcome, safe, relaxed and supported,” Greene said. “We also wanted to be easily accessible to the community and to those who will need us the most, and this location is right on the bus (Johnson City Transit) line, and a few short blocks from Turning Point, an addiction recovery organization operated by Frontier Health. There are a couple of recovery homes in our area, too, and we are less than a mile from ETSU Health’s Johnson City Downtown Day Center.”