The Johnson City Recovery Center and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m.

The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the JCRC hosts several recovery support groups, but once it is fully operational, it will host up to three different mutual-aid groups daily, recovery coaching services, linkages to community resources, and recovery information and education groups.

