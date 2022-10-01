HMG

Holston Medical Group’s Johnson City office is located on Peoples Street.

 Contributed

Holston Medical Group is expanding its physical therapy services to Johnson City, opening HMG Rehabilitation within its primary care office on Peoples Street.

The office will support a wide range of physical therapy, sports medicine and wound care management services in as little as 48 hours, according to a press release from HMG. The release said it will also be the only office in Johnson City providing blood flow restriction therapy (BFRT) conducted by a certified BFRT physical therapist.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 