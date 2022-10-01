Holston Medical Group is expanding its physical therapy services to Johnson City, opening HMG Rehabilitation within its primary care office on Peoples Street.
The office will support a wide range of physical therapy, sports medicine and wound care management services in as little as 48 hours, according to a press release from HMG. The release said it will also be the only office in Johnson City providing blood flow restriction therapy (BFRT) conducted by a certified BFRT physical therapist.
The service involves reducing blood flow in order to help build strength, increase muscle size and minimize recovery time.
“The growth Johnson City has experienced over the last few years has led to many residents encountering longer wait times or group classes for rehabilitation care. With our team now available in Johnson City, we’re eager to bridge the gap in care and be a new, convenient resource that works with patient schedules and serves their everyday health needs,” said Dr. Alan Meade, PT, DScPT, MPH. “We’re proud to grow alongside the community and provide them with more options to receive a wide range of individualized, full-time services and keep them winning at the game of life.”
Leading HMG Rehabilitation in Johnson City are Meade and Dr. Allen Glover, PT, DPT. Meade has been with HMG since 1997 and has since spearheaded the launch of four new HMG rehabilitation locations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Glover joined HMG in 2017, previously caring for HMG patients in the Kingsport area.
“After growing up in the Tri-Cities and interning for HMG as an ETSU grad student, I developed a strong connection to this community and joining HMG’s rehabilitation team became a dream job of mine,” said Glover. “It’s been a pleasure working with HMG’s Johnson City rehab team, who understand the value of getting patients in quickly and giving them our undivided attention every time they come through our door. Whether it’s an athlete, bodybuilder, recreational hiker or your average Joe, I’m looking forward to partnering with my patients to get them back to doing the things they love.”
For more information visit their website or call 423-578-1560.