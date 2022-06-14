Temperatures are expected to remain at or above average for the next two weeks, making it important to limit your time in the sun.
Derek Eisentrout, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Morristown, said temperatures have been above normal for the past few days, a trend they expect to continue over the next week. Eisentrout noted that the Climate Prediction Center forecast, which forecasts 8-14 days in advance, also projects above average temperatures for the next week.
"We're looking at a bit of a warm spell, across pretty much a good portion of the southeast and into the southern central plains," Eisentrout said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 700 heat-related deaths every year in the United States. The risk of heat-related illness is highest for people over 65 and children younger than two.
Eisentrout said people should limit their time outdoors to early morning or evening to avoid peak heat, drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and use sunscreen. It's also important to make sure you're not leaving a child unattended in the backseat of a vehicle, as more than three dozen children die from heat stroke after being left in a car every year.
"I would further mention that a lot of times people don't realize that temperature is measured in the shade — it's not measured in the sun," Eisentrout said. "So, you could be, maybe if you're out on the lake on a boat without a cover on it, your temperatures in the sun could be a good 10-15°F above that."
Eisentrout said weekend temperatures will only be slightly above average, but the heat index could push past 90°F if humidity levels are high.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said it saw record power demand on Monday as region-wide temperatures averaged 94°F, an energy demand that totaled 31,311 megawatts as of 6 p.m. on June 13. The previous record for power demand was 31,098 megawatts on June 29, 2012.
As a result of the high demand, the TVA is encouraging people to limit their energy usage, particularly during the peak hours of 2-6 p.m. The TVA recommended turning up your thermostat one or two degrees, using ceiling fans instead of air conditioning to circulate air, avoid using appliances such as ovens, dishwashers and clothes dryers and closing window coverings.
A heat advisory has been issued for much of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, though most of Northeast Tennessee is under a hazardous weather outlook. The National Weather Service cautions that heat index values above 100°F will be common in the valley, and some areas under a heat advisory will reach values between 105°F and 110°F. There is a potential for strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Wednesday's forecast shows a potential for most of the valley to see heat index values above 105°F, and strong to severe storms could develop Wednesday night. Those storms could have the potential to bring damaging winds and hail.