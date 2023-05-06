Anxiety and loneliness are among the topics that professionals want to address during this Mental Health Awareness Month.
Beginning in 1949, May has been designated as the month to promote awareness of mental health issues.
Tim Perry, senior vice president of children’s services at Frontier Health, said the goal of mental health providers is “to educate the public” on the impact mental health has on both individuals and their families.
“We want to use this month to raise awareness and to remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues,” Perry said. “We can start by showing compassion and letting people know there is no weakness in asking for help.”
Statistics show that nearly one in five adults in the United States, or 18.5%, will experience a mental illness in a given year. One of those mental health issues is anxiety.
“Anxiety is a feeling of being overwhelmed or overcome by life situations,” Perry said. “This leads to a hyper-vigilant response.”
Another issue being addressed during this Mental Health Awareness Month is loneliness. Earlier this month, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said widespread loneliness in this nation poses health risks as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes as day.
Perry said Frontier Health and other mental health care providers have seen the number of patients who say they suffer from loneliness rise steadily since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020. He said national studies show 60% of Americans reported feelings of loneliness in the past year.
“Loneliness is a feeling of detachment or isolation that comes with not being able to connect with others,” Perry said.
Perry said these feelings of hopelessness can have a profound effect on both an individual’s physical and mental health. The symptoms include body aches, problems concentrating and even thoughts of suicide.
He said substance abuse is also linked to loneliness.
“Loneliness seemed to be magnified with the pandemic when much of society was cut off from its traditional person-to-person contact and support,” Perry said, noting the problem is particularly profound among children and teenagers.
Perry said Mental Health Awareness Month is a time to let people who may be experiencing symptoms of anxiety, depression or loneliness that there are local resources they can turn to for help. He said Frontier Health has 67 facilities in the region where residents can consult in a time of need.
“People who are facing a mental health challenge can reach out to one of our clinics,” he said.
He said residents can also call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
Press Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
