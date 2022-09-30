East Tennessee State University has recently partnered with NORC at the University of Chicago and the Fletcher Group Inc., to launch a new tool that will benefit those seeking help for substance use recovery.
The three recently released the Recovery Ecosystem Index Mapping Tool, which integrates the Recovery Ecosystem Index, overdose mortality rates, data on poverty and education as well as other demographic factors for counties in each of the 50 states. Users can compare county-level information to the rest of their state and to the nation to see what services are available for those in recovery and where resources are needed.
The Recovery Ecosystem Index is a measure designed to reflect the strength of the substance use recovery ecosystem of a county. This tool enables users to measure the strength of substance use recovery ecosystems and explore associations with overdose deaths and other sociodemographic and economic factors. The term “recovery ecosystem” is used to describe the factors in a community that support individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.
“This will be a game-changer for recovery allies all across the country,” said Dr. Ernie Fletcher, founder and Chief Medical Officer of the Fletcher Group. “Instant access to highly detailed information will help them work much more efficiently and effectively. That’s especially important because recovery ecosystems involve so many moving parts and rely so heavily on local resources ... . Having a quick, accurate, and detailed snapshot of what’s available — and what’s missing — will be a godsend, especially in the rural communities we serve.”
The mapping tool allows users to explore county-level maps and create data dashboards to understand these factors in their communities and where additional resources are most needed to provide support to individuals in recovery. Insights derived from it can be used to target resources and interventions to enhance recovery ecosystems.
“At NORC, we understand the power of data in the hands of local decision makers,” said Caitlin Oppenheimer, Director of the Public Health Research Department at NORC. “We also know that substance use disorder is one of the greatest public health challenges our nation faces ... . We have developed a tool that provides communities with important information about the strength of their local recovery ecosystem and will guide them towards strategies to better support individuals in recovery.”
The tool is the first-ever interactive tool that measures the strength of recovery ecosystems across the U.S. A strong recovery ecosystem reflects county-level efforts to provide supportive services and environments for individuals to help them maintain active recovery.
It could be of use in Appalachian communities that have been seriously impacted by substance use disorders and drug-related health crises throughout the years.
“Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, East Tennessee State University is surrounded by unparalleled beauty, vibrancy, and diversity. And yet, our region has been disproportionately impacted by the opioid crisis,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “This tool will help our community, and communities across the nation, to identify resources and services that will support individuals on their recovery journey. We are proud to have contributed the experience and expertise of our Addiction Science Center and our Center for Rural Health Research to such an important endeavor.”
The tool is being released in observation of National Recovery Month, a national observance held each September to increase public awareness surrounding mental health and substance use recovery.
For more information on NORC at the University of Chicago, visit: www.norc.org.