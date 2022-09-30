ETSU Logo

East Tennessee State University has recently partnered with NORC at the University of Chicago and the Fletcher Group Inc., to launch a new tool that will benefit those seeking help for substance use recovery.

The three recently released the Recovery Ecosystem Index Mapping Tool, which integrates the Recovery Ecosystem Index, overdose mortality rates, data on poverty and education as well as other demographic factors for counties in each of the 50 states. Users can compare county-level information to the rest of their state and to the nation to see what services are available for those in recovery and where resources are needed.

