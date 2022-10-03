If Dr. Allen Glover had never been injured playing sports growing up, who knows what path his life might have taken.
Glover cites his connection to his physical therapist, who became a role model for him, as the reason he decided to pursue a career in physical therapy — a career he’s enjoyed with Holston Medical Group since 2016. Recently, Glover answered five questions from the Press about his career path, recovering from injuries and tips for future physical therapists.
How long have you been practicing physical therapy and why did you choose to pursue this career?
I have been a physical therapist (PT) since 2016. My passion for physical therapy began when I was a patient myself. Growing up, I received a fair share of sports-related injuries from playing basketball and baseball in high school and intramural sports in college. I built a strong relationship with my PT who valued my desire to recover in order to get back to what I loved to do on the field/court. After years of rehab treatment, my PT became my role model and I decided to follow in their footsteps to help others get back on their feet.
What brought you to Holston Medical Group?
During grad school at (East Tennessee State University), I interned at HMG at HMG Rehabilitation at Medical Plaza in Kingsport. During my internship, I received a front-row seat to how the organization operated and interacted with patients, and I quickly fell in love with the team culture and values. Working for HMG became my dream job and, once I graduated, I jumped on the first opportunity to join the team full-time at HMG’s rehabilitation office in Kingsport and then spearhead our new office in Johnson City.
Turning this dream into reality over the last eight years has been a wonderful experience and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
What types of injuries do you treat at your practice in Johnson City?
I treat a wide range of injuries. As new fall sports and activities kick off during the school year, I always see an increase in middle school and high school athletes in my office. Outside of student-athletes, I also treat a lot of common injuries and/or wounds related to the back, knee, ankle or foot. One special way I treat some of these injuries is through blood flow restriction therapy, where I am the only provider certified in all of Johnson City.
This treatment reduces blood flow to help build strength, increase muscle size and minimize recovery time. Whether it’s an athlete, bodybuilder or recreational hiker, we have patients covered at HMG Rehabilitation at Johnson City, located at 3019 Peoples St., Suite 300, Johnson City, TN 37604.
What is it like treating patients in Johnson City?
Having grown up and gone to college in the area, I have strong roots and a deep connection to the people in the Tri-Cities. Prior to working in Johnson City, I cared for HMG patients in the Kingsport area and one of the biggest differences I’ve noticed between these two locations is that my Johnson City patients are primarily younger athletes and active people involved in recreational sports and hobbies. I love helping them get back to the things they love to do and it’s always a treat to run into my patients while out and about in the community.
I also love working within an office including multi-specialty providers like primary care providers, podiatrists and others to streamline care. We work together as a cohesive unit and understand the value of getting patients in quickly to give them our undivided attention. Our patients recognize our dedication to their rehabilitation efforts and appreciate that we give them our best every time they come through our door. It has made my transition to HMG Johnson City very easy since we are all on the same page about how to ensure our patients have the best experience.
With Physical Therapy Month coming up in October, what tips and tricks do you have for other physical therapists just starting their career?
Part of my job involves working with ETSU students from their first to last year of PT school. For these soon-to-be graduates, I always encourage them to find a mentor they can trust who will be honest with them, give advice and answer questions. Their first year out of school is difficult and they want someone by their side to help guide them for a smooth transition. I also recommend going to every continuing education course you can to learn as much as possible.
Once you graduate and pass your boards, it can be intimidating to start your career on your own. So, the more quickly you complete these courses, the more comfortable you will feel treating patients. I’ve found staying curious and being on top of new PT techniques incredibly valuable for my own career and the wellness of my patients.