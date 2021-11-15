Dr. Cheryl Stanski, a surgeon and chief medical director of outreach for Holston Medical Group, found her passion for surgery by chance in medical school.
Originally from New Jersey, Stanski moved to Nashville for college and received her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University. From there, she moved to New Orleans to attend Tulane University for medical school and her residency. It was there that she discovered her love for surgery while rotating through specialities.
“That was over 20 years ago and I still feel as passionate about surgery and being a health partner for the community as I did on day one,” said Stanski as part of a five-questions interview with the Press.
What led you to pursue a career as a surgeon?
Growing up, my pediatrician was an excellent role model for me — so much so that I thought I would follow in their footsteps and join the specialty. But, during my third year of medical school, when I began rotating through specialties, I signed up for surgery first because it would be the least interesting to me. It turned out to be the exact opposite. I truly enjoy the people within the field and caring for patients this way.
What’s your favorite part of the work you do?
I believe surgery is a unique specialty within medicine. It’s a very direct and specific path to a healthier outcome that still includes the opportunity to get to know patients. And, not only do I get to be a health partner, but have an active role in their outcome. For example, I often see patients battling breast cancer for years as part of their check-ups to ensure the best care, and if anything is caught, it can be treated immediately. It’s the best of both worlds.
What does a typical day look like for you, and how, if at all, has it changed because of the pandemic?
That depends on the day — another aspect I love about the specialty. Some days I’m in the office, which includes consulting and preparing patients for operations, and others I’m in the operating room performing those procedures.
Over the course of the last 18 months, the community has experienced an influx in COVID cases, which impacted the number of elective surgeries done overall. However, we understand the procedures deemed “elective” are still important to ones physical health. I’m thankful for the careful planning and safety measures we’ve had in place that keep up supporting the communities health without delay.
(Note: In the midst of a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations over the summer, Ballad Health suspended elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay in August. Elective surgeries were allowed to resume in late September.)
You mentioned in August that HMG saw an uptick in surgical cases when Ballad first suspended elective surgeries last year. Did you see a similar uptick during the more recent COVID-19 surge and suspension of elective surgeries?
Our surgery centers did see an uptick in demand as Ballad’s priority was, rightfully, with COVID-19 patients. We viewed this as part of our oath to treat the unwell to the best of our ability and felt proud to step up and support the community in this way.
October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and you do a lot of work with breast cancer patients. What do you want people to know about breast cancer awareness and the importance of recognizing the signs of it?
October is a great reminder for women to have both their screening physical exam by their healthcare providers and their screening mammogram. Screening is the best tool for early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. I encourage women to speak to their doctors about their risk factors and screening options, as well as any breast concerns they may have. Early detection is so important in the treatment of breast cancer.
We have several state-of-the-art imaging options available in our Johnson City offices. If you need to receive a screening, I encourage you to schedule an appointment or walk into our office at 3019 Peoples Street, Suite 300, Johnson City, TN 37604, or call 423-461-2100.
