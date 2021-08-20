A damp evening didn’t spoil the fun at Thursday night’s Bert Street Concert. The Billy Crawford Band provided the music for the second concert in the series. The Bert Street Concerts, which are free and open to the public, are held each Thursday night through Sept. 16 at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater. The next concert will feature music by My New Favorites. The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. For more information, call 423-283-5827.