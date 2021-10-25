The Boones Creek Historical Trust will hold a gourd workshop as well as a wood carving workshop on Saturday at the Boones Creek Opry in Gray.
The gourd workshop costs $25 and includes the gourd and all tools and supplies needed to complete a project.
In addition to the gourd activity Saturday, Joe Pilknington, a master wood carver, will demonstrate methods and techniques to his art form.
Both events are will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boones Creek Opry building, 632 Hales Chapel Road, Gray. The wood carving demonstration is free.