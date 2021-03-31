Frontier Health has announced the expansion of its Medication-Assisted Recovery program through a partnership with Integrated Addiction Care Associates.
This program uses medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a “whole-patient” approach to treating substance use disorders.
The MAR program uses many clinically driven medication options to assist individuals in the treatment of their substance abuse and recovery process.
Full recovery and the ability to live a self-maintained life is the ultimate goal of the MAR. This treatment approach has been shown to help individuals:
• Gain or maintain employment.
• Increase retention in treatment.
• Improve survival.
• Decrease criminal activity and illicit opiate use.
• Improve birth outcomes for women who are pregnant with substance abuse disorders.
“We are excited to share this new partnership, which allows the opportunity to better meet the needs in our community, meeting people where they are and working with them individually to assist in meeting their recovery goals,” said Kristie Hammonds, president and CEO of Frontier Health. “This program is not just for people struggling from an opioid addiction, it is for anyone struggling with a need for substance use treatment.”
To help better meet our community's needs, Frontier Health has partnered with IAC Associates, specifically Dr. Richard Hayward, for additional MAR services. Hayward is board certified in family medicine and a graduate of the University of Tennessee program in Jackson.
He recently completed the ACGME-accredited and HRSA-funded Addiction Medicine fellowship at Baptist Memorial Health Care that is part of the Center of Excellence in Addiction Medicine formed by Baptist and IAC.
Hayward has years of clinical medicine experience and explicitly helps patients with addictions to various substances (including opioids, alcohol, nicotine, benzodiazepines, and others) achieve recovery.
Frontier Health has grant funding from the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service, which provides these services free of charge for individuals who qualify.
Frontier Health also accepts TennCare and other insurances.
Those interested in the MAR program, should call 1-855-336-9327.