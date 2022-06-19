Len Cabral’s home in the tiny state of Rhode Island is more than 3,000 miles away from Cape Verde, the country where his grandparents were raised.
Long before Cabral traveled to his ancestral islands on the west coast of Africa, he learned about the culture there through the food, stories, and music of his family.
Now a deeply respected storyteller, Cabral will perform Tuesday through Saturday this week as the International Storytelling Center’s next teller in residence. These live, all-ages storytelling concerts will consist of folk tales from around the world, as well as personal and family stories.
Stories from far away places
“I grew up in a house hearing songs in a language I couldn’t quite understand,” he said. Cabral didn’t speak Portuguese, the language of Cape Verde. But it made a big impression.
Cabral credits the neighborhood where he grew up with establishing his love of stories from far-away places.
“It was a richly diverse community, and I had friends of many different nationalities and backgrounds,” he said. “They were Italian. They were French. They were Armenian, or Bulgarian. And it was very tight-knit — my grandparents knew everyone else’s grandparents.
“The old-timers always talked about how, in the old country, they did it this way or that way. For the longest time, I thought the ‘old country’ was just one place where all the old people came from.”
An epic life
Cabral’s great-grandfather had immigrated to New England by way of a whaling ship in the late 1800s. In the U.S., he worked as a lumberjack clearing land that was converted into cranberry bogs.
“These men went from chasing the largest mammal on the planet to picking the smallest berry on the planet, seeking their fortunes,” Cabral said. His life was the stuff of great epics. One of the stories that Cabral performs today is about the time his great-grandfather sailed through a hurricane to retrieve his family from Cape Verde to resettle in the United States.
Cabral will remain in residency in Jonesborough this week through Saturday.
All concerts start at 2 p.m., and tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18. Reservations are recommended.
Beginning Thursday, one of Cabral’s Jonesborough shows will also be available online for those who wish to watch from home. Online tickets are priced at $15, covering admission for everyone in the purchaser’s household. Viewers can watch the performance as many times as they like over the course of the weekend.
Connecting through stories
Cabral is driven by his belief that the art of storytelling is not just a form of entertainment, but also a way for people to connect, much as he did with the neighbors who taught him about their cultures when he was a child.
“One of the reasons that I enjoy telling stories is that I feel it’s important that people share their own, and listen to other people’s stories to make connections,” he said. “When you hear somebody’s story and get to understand them better, you get rid of the fear of strangers. Hopefully, it will heal the country.”
The International Storytelling Center is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.