A stirring collection of French classical music, a virtual play enjoyable from the comfort of your home, and a smorgasbord of delectable confections.
Even as COVID-19 continues to disrupt day-to-day life, organizations across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have worked to create safe ways for couples and single people alike to celebrate Valentine's Day on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Socially Distanced Delicacies
The Sixth Annual Chocolate Fest will take place this Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14, in downtown Jonesborough.
During the event, chocolate stops provided by small businesses will be set up around the downtown area, and delicacies will include everything from fudges to chocolate-covered strawberries.
At check-in, attendees will receive a bag, their packs of 10 tickets and a mask if needed. One ticket equals one treat.
Tickets are sold in packs of 10 for $15 and need to be purchased in advance. Early ticket pick-up is Monday through Thursday. All check-in and pick up will take place at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, on Boone Street. Visit jbochocolatefest.com for more information and to buy tickets.
In a press release, the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association said the event has been adapted in a variety of ways to ensure visitors avoid contracting COVID-19.
The organization said the event has been modified from a one-day event to a three-day event with multiple times available and a limited number of tickets sold.
The days and times are as follows:
- Friday, Feb. 12 from 5-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 13 from 2-5 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 14 from 1-4 p.m.
Organizers encourage attendees to enjoy their chocolates at home. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and masks are required.
Funds raised during the event will help support small businesses and the community.
Music in Jonesborough
In conjunction with Chocolate Fest, the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will host "A Little Romance: JRT's Season Showcase," an outdoor performance celebrating Valentine's Day, at the International Storytelling Plaza at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Cast members will perform songs from shows the theater plans to open later this year. The theater says it will announce details at the event.
There will also be a collection bin for non-perishable foods for the Jonesborough Food Pantry and a donation jar for the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. Concessions will also be available. Donations can be made at jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Organizers encourage attendees to wear masks and bring lawn chairs.
A Virtual Concert
The Paramount Chamber Players will present "A Night in Paris," a free virtual concert, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
The evening will features classics from the French repertoire for voice, strings and piano. Violinist Jessica Ryou and pianist Katherine Benson will open the evening with "Meditation" from Jules Massenet’s opera Thaïs.
Mezzo-soprano Rachel Helton will then perform a set of chansons (French for "songs"), including Debussy’s "Mandoline," Hahn’s "A Chloris," and Satie’s "La Diva de l’Empire."
Cellist Cherylonda Fitzgerald will join Ryou and Benson in the program’s second half to showcase the "Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 3" by Ernest Chausson.
The show will premiere on the Paramount Chamber Players YouTube page at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. To tune into the concert, go to the Paramount Chamber Players webpage or to the Paramount Chamber Players Facebook page and click on the YouTube link.
No ticket purchase is required.
Theater at Home
Barter Theatre will be offering a free online performance of Audrey Cefaly’s play "Maytag Virgin" on Valentine's Day weekend.
The theater will present the play as a recorded reading by Barter actors and married couple Nicholas and Wendy Piper, who previously starred in the 2019 production at Barter’s Smith Theatre.
The play follows characters Jack Key and Lizzy Nash. When Jack moves into a house next door to Lizzy, they find that they have as many things in common as they do differences, and a relationship that begins as a coincidental, neighborly friendship becomes an unexpected journey of self-discovery and healing.
"Maytag Virgin" will be available on Barter’s website from Feb. 12-Feb. 15. Go to www.bartertheatre.com to register for the free performance.