Local youth actors will perform short plays this weekend at the Tusculum Youth Actors Studio SHOWCASE 2023 at Tusculum University.
Theatre-at-Tusculum will present the event Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. as well as Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. in the Behan Arena Theatre.
More than 30 local actors ages 8-18 will perform. In addition, Tusculum students Josie Norton, Todd Wallin and Gracie Weems, who have already demonstrated their theatrical skills on stage and behind the scenes, will make their directorial debuts.
The event will feature genres such as comedy and tragedy in five, 10-minute plays as well as two ensembles.
“Our young performers have diligently prepared for the SHOWCASE and will impress audiences with their understanding of this craft,” said Beth Schnura, director of Tusculum Arts Outreach. “We have a proud tradition of theater excellence at Tusculum and in our region, and this event will demonstrate why we remain the place to go for the performing arts. We encourage the community to join us for this exceptional and affordable event.”
