The International Storytelling Center, home to the world-renowned National Storytelling Festival and Storytelling Live! teller-in-residence series, will again offer Shero’s Journey, a story-based day-camp experience for girls ages 10 to 13.
The center created Shero’s Journey to address the dip in confidence and self-esteem many girls face during pivotal teen years.
In the program, girls will look at the central messages of familiar fairytales, folktales and fables to see how these messages tend to shape their lives and perceptions of self. Then, they will give these tales modern makeovers to illustrate how narratives can change and be re-imagined, encouraging them to take control of their own stories and choices. At the end, they will get to embody characters of their own creation, and feel empowered to face the challenges of the modern world with creativity and confidence.
Using one-on-one work with trained storytellers, teaching artists and narrative specialists, the program will weave in peer collaboration, empowerment exercises, connections to nature and reflective work. More information and registration can be accessed at https://www.storytellingcenter.net/initiatives/sherojourney/.
The sessions for Shero’s Journey will be held June 14 through 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. All programming will take place in-person at the Storytelling Center's campus in downtown Jonesborough and will adhere to the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines, with some sessions held outdoors, weather permitting.
Registration is currently only available for those living in East Tennessee. The weeklong program will be limited to 12 participants and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration and programming are presented free of charge and include all program materials. However, the center encourages a $15 per participant donation to help cover program costs.
The first Shero’s Journey was held in 2019, and feedback from participants has confirmed the program’s impact.
After intensive narrative work and story training, Neria, age 13, wrote a story about becoming a detective in a murder case. At the final event, where the girls performed their stories, Neria revealed to the audience what telling the story meant to her when she said, “Through this program, I got to create the character I wish I could have been when my father was in the hospital and they couldn’t find who hurt him.”
Neria was able to cultivate her own resilience through her created character — a confident, problem solver.
More young girls like Neria can benefit from the Shero’s Journey program, which is made possible with a grant from the East Tennessee Foundation, a community foundation with the mission of making the region a better place for future generations. In addition, the program is supported by a service grant from ETSU Elevates, a group aimed to create a healthy, thriving region with opportunities for all.