Restaurant Week returns to downtown Johnson City beginning Sunday with special meals and deals.
Connect Downtown Johnson City and participating downtown Johnson City restaurants invite diners to experience “delicious local dishes, amazing flavors, and great cuisine” by eating out during Restaurant Week, Nov. 6 through Nov. 12.
Restaurant Week “also celebrates the restaurant community’s resilience, great food, and all the people who make the downtown Johnson City dining scene the best in the region,” according to Connect Downtown Johnson City.
A foodie favorite, Restaurant Week entices residents and tempts visitors to try something new and delicious by offering special menu items and discounts, including special three course dining selections, while helping support local downtown Johnson City restaurants.
This fall, explore the variety of venues and ambiance that downtown Johnson City restaurants offer by dining either indoors or under the lights on the many alfresco patios, or grab take-out to dine at home.
Connect Downtown Johnson City says “it’s easy to find that perfect spot waiting for you that we’re sure will become your next favorite destination, for just two, or all your friends.
“Come meet our restauranteurs, who are giving you a great reason not to cook from Nov. 6-12. Don’t miss the one week a year that over 30 locally owned downtown Johnson City restaurants offer these designed experiences and specials.”
For more information, check out the participating restaurants, specials, and details about Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week, by following @downtownjctn on Instagram and Facebook or visiting our website downtownjc.com/restaurantweek.