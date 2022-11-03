Spring Street Sandwich Co.

Spring Street Sandwich Co. is one of the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week.

Restaurant Week returns to downtown Johnson City beginning Sunday with special meals and deals.

Connect Downtown Johnson City and participating downtown Johnson City restaurants invite diners to experience “delicious local dishes, amazing flavors, and great cuisine” by eating out during Restaurant Week, Nov. 6 through Nov. 12.

