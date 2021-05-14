The Johnson City Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is about to begin. Read on for the details of how you can get involved in this popular program.
Who: Readers and the Johnson City Public Library.
What: Summer Reading is an annual nationwide program in which participants register and set reading goals for themselves. Then they spend the summer tracking their progress, winning prizes and attending events.
The program is divided into age divisions: preschoolers, school-age children, teens and adults. This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Tails to Tales,” so reading challenges and events for all the age divisions focus on animal-themed topics. Events range from programs with Bays Mountain to a pet adoption with the Humane Society of Washington County.
When: Johnson City Public Library’s Summer Reading Program begins June 1 and runs through July 23.
Where: This year’s registration, reading challenges and events will take place online. People can learn more and register at www.jcpl.org/summer-reading.
Why: "The goal of the Summer Reading Program is to keep kids, and really everyone, reading during the summer. Given this last year, it's more important than ever to encourage people to read as much as possible,” said JCPL Director Julia Turpin.
For more information about Summer Reading: Visit www.jcpl.org/summer-reading or call Betty Cobb at (423) 434-4350 (children); Amy Taylor at (423) 434-4349 (teens); and Lisa Krekelberg at (423) 434-4352 (adults).
Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for Summer Reading updates and online events. Visit www.jcpl.org or call (423) 434-4450 for more information about Johnson City Public Library.