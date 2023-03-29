Mark Mahoney photograph

The photo by Mark Mahoney is called "Miss America Beauty Pageant, 1974".

 Mark Mahoney

Photojournalist Mark Mahoney first picked up a Kodak Instamatic camera on a family vacation in 1965, when he was 13 years old. He was immediately hooked and has been a photographer ever since.

A selection of photographs from Mahoney’s five decades of work are on display in Johnson City Public Library’s Galleria until May 3. The exhibition, titled “Photos That Tell a Story,” highlights his approach to photography: direct and candid, with a wit and humor that celebrate the full range of human experience.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you