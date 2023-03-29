Photojournalist Mark Mahoney first picked up a Kodak Instamatic camera on a family vacation in 1965, when he was 13 years old. He was immediately hooked and has been a photographer ever since.
A selection of photographs from Mahoney’s five decades of work are on display in Johnson City Public Library’s Galleria until May 3. The exhibition, titled “Photos That Tell a Story,” highlights his approach to photography: direct and candid, with a wit and humor that celebrate the full range of human experience.
Mahoney said, “Dating back from the 1970s to the present, these photos were taken with a theme in mind: photos that tell a story. The people I photograph represent all of us. The joy, the sadness, the passion, the love and the humor. These photos are a celebration of humanity.”
Along with the exhibit, the library is holding two events with Mahoney in March and April.
The library will host a reception for Mahoney on Friday. People can drop by the Galleria between 4-6 p.m. to meet Mahoney and view his quirky and moving photography.
Mahoney will give a talk on April 23 at 2 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Room. He will speak about his long career as a photojournalist, show examples of his work and tell the stories behind his photographs.
Mahoney received his Bachelor of Science in Photojournalism from Boston University. He worked as a photographer and writer for the Kingsport Times-News in the 1970s. From there, he moved to the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer to be the chief photographer. He went on to be a director of photography and an assistant managing editor of photography at several Gannett newspapers. For the past 15 years, Mahoney has taught eighth grade English at Rogersville Middle School.
Call 423-434-4454 for more information about Mark Mahoney’s exhibition, reception, or photography talk at the library.
