The Paramount Chamber Players invites audiences to celebrate the ensemble's "Past, Present, and Future" with a special appearance by Artistic Director Emeritus Craig Combs.
This celebratory program will feature Franz Schubert’s jaunty "'Trout' Piano Quintet" with Craig Combs at the piano. He will be joined by George Figueroa on violin, Alice Silva on viola, Cherylonda Fitzgerald on cello and Cynthia Mueller on double bass.
Opening the concert will be the fiery "Piano Trio in E minor" by Dmitri Shostakovich. It will be performed by violinist Marianna Brickle, cellist Sean Hawthorne and Katherine Benson at the piano.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, Tenn. Tickets may be reserved at www.fpckpt.org.
7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City, Tenn.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tenn. Tickets may be reserved at www.paramountbristol.org.
3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Virginia.
Tickets may also be purchased at the door with cash or check. Costs are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors. Students are admitted free at all venues.
For more information, visit www.paramountchamberplayers.com or find the Paramount Chamber Players on Facebook.
To ensure the safety of our audience and musicians, the Paramount Chamber Players encourages everyone to please wear a mask at all times while indoors at their performances.