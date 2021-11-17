One ACRE Café will serve a takeout community Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday.
“It’s time for our annual event, but here we are in the second year of this pandemic,” said Michelle Watts, the executive director of One ACRE, said in a news release. “Because we normally serve between 300 and 350 meals for lunch that day, we feel it is best if our community meal is served as takeout only, again this year.
“As much as we had hoped to dine in at a table under the same roof this year, we want to do our part in protecting every member of this community that we love so dearly.”
One ACRE, 603 W. Walnut St., opened in 2013 to address hunger and food insecurity in the community. It uses a model created by the One World Everybody Eats Foundation.
The One ACRE Thanksgiving meal is free to everyone. The menu will include traditional favorites, such as turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, a roll and dessert.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, officials with One ACRE say they have been on the frontlines providing assistance to the community.
In 2019, the eatery served 18,536 meals, with 49% of those meals going to people that volunteered in exchange for their food or who were not able to pay for their meal.
Those numbers drastically increased in 2020 to more than 29,000 meals. Of that number, 94% were served for free.
Officials say the current pandemic has brought another series of challenges for those at risk in the community and currently 77% of those coming to One ACRE have been unable to contribute anything for their meal.
To make a contribution online go to oneacrecafe.org/donate.
Donations can also be mailed to One ACRE Café, P.O. Box 3411, Johnson City, TN 37602.