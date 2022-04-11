Northeast State Community College will welcome the Ukrainian Cossack Dancers for two performances Wednesday at the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport.
The performances are scheduled for noon and 7 p.m., in the auditorium of the Student Services Building. Both shows are free and open to the public.
The Cossack Dancers have entertained audiences of all ages in the Americas, Europe and Asia. This professional dance company reproduces the energetic ethnic Cossack dance routine consisting of acrobatic tumbles, jumps, breathtaking spins, splits, leaps and the infamous Cossack kicks.
Now based in New York City, the company was founded by Ukrainian-American choreographer, teacher, and dancer Andrij Cybyk in 2007. Cybyk is American by birth and Ukrainian by heritage. He began his dance training in Ohio, where he studied Ukrainian and Character dance with Dave Wozniak and Markian Komichak in the ensemble Kashtan and Ballet at the University of Akron Conservatory of Dance.
Cybyk has been featured as a guest artist and principal dancer for the following dance companies: Anglo-American Ballet Company, Brighton Ballet Theater, Connecticut Ballet, Shore Ballet Company, Michael Mao Dance, Nai Ni Chen Dance Company, Cossack dancers, and the ALLNATIONS Dance Company.
The performance is sponsored by the Northeast State International Education program. For more information, email internationaled@northeaststate.edu.