Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, is set to host Fritz & Co. downtown on Friday.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through September from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Logan Fritz of Abingdon, Virginia, is the guitarist, vocalist and founder of Fritz & Co. He’s been a fixture at Bristol Rhythm & Roots for the past seven years and won the Richard Leigh Songwriter’s Rising Star Award in 2014.
He has performed with regional groups Virginia Ground and Morgan Wade, and currently plays lead guitar for local legend Adam Bolt.
Bass guitarist Tyler Mullins brings a laid-back, locked-in playing style that is right at home with Fritz & Co. He was formerly part of FodderShock, Earth By Train, and Hip Gypsy, and he currently plays bass for Adam Bolt.
Drummer Neal Reid, from Meadowview, Virginia, joined the band in late 2019.
He also plays drums with local jazz trio Post Bop Revival and Adam Bolt. His former bands include Lodi and Midnight Pony.
Lead guitarist Matt Mullins, a Clintwood, Virginia native, is an accomplished regional player with the blues in his veins. He has played slide-guitar with If Birds Could Fly, Foddershock and Craig Street.
Derrick Von Kundra is the band’s videographer.
Music on the Square is a free event open to the public. This season, Music on the Square will feature a diverse range of music including bluegrass, jazz, rock, Americano and blues.
Food options every Friday night include a weekly food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants, East Tennessee Hemp Company, Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House and Texas Burritos & More. Carry out options are available.
This week’s food truck is Project Waffle Family.