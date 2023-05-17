featured Luke Bulla to perform at Down Home From staff reports May 17, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Luke Bulla’s win in the National Fiddle Contest’s Grand Champion division at 16 made him the youngest to have earned the title at the time. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiddle player Luke Bulla will perform at Down Home on Friday.Bulla has been singing and playing music most of his life. Touring with and singing in his family band from age 4, Bulla took up the fiddle at 7.Over the course of the next few years, he won the National Fiddle Contest (in Weiser, Idaho) six times in his respective age categories. Bulla’s seventh win came in the Grand Champion division at 16, making him the youngest to have earned the title at the time.Entering Nashville’s Grand Master Fiddle Championship at age 10, Bulla distinguished himself by being the youngest person to have made the top 10.In addition to violin, Bulla plays guitar and mandolin, and sings and writes songs.His performance begins at Down Home at 8 p.m.Down Home is located at 300 W. Main St. in Johnson City.Learn more about Bulla at https://lukebulla.com. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Musical Instruments Sports Singing Entertainment Latest Videos Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Luke Bulla to perform at Down Home Celebrating the ramp: Festival raises funds for local projects The universal language of music and storytelling with the Rev. Robert Jones Blue Plum Organization announces Blue Plum Voice, festival’s musical talent competition Warbirds come to Tri Cities Airport May 25-28 Fridays After 5 summer music lineup announced Folk artist Jennifer Armstrong to perform live in Jonesborough Johnson City Public Library to hold 'Bridgerton' tea party Craft beer festival to be held in Johnson City Watts Dance Studio goes to the Land of Oz in free performance ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.