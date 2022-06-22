Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series rolls on Thursday at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater with The Shooter Band playing at 7 p.m.
About the concerts: The free concerts offer a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides, or move and groove whenever the mood strikes. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, and a playground.
About the band: The Shooter Band is based in the Tri-Cities and performs a diverse mix of music consisting of classic rock, classic country, new country and a little bluegrass, employing three-part harmonies on nearly every song. Band members are Frank Perry (lead vocalist and bass guitarist), Wes Perry (rhythm and lead guitar and vocals), Lee Gouge (lead guitar and vocals) and Tommy Scalf (drums).
The concerts will be held each Thursday through July 28 at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheatre at 199 Carroll Creek Road, with the exception of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, which will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Winged Deer Park Festival Plaza.
Remaining concerts:
• June 30 — Beach Nite Band
• July 7 — Big Band Theory
• July 14 — My New Favorites
• July 21 — Jesse Barry and the Jam
• July 28 — Powershift
• Sunday, Sept. 11 — Johnson City Symphony Orchestra
For more information, call 423-283-5827.