To begin the 2023 year, the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present the classic drama “On Golden Pond,” Jan. 20-Feb. 5.

Written by Ernest Thompson, the show will be performed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

