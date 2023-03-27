There will be more than 4,00O eggs for children to find at Saturday’s event in Jonesborough. Other activities for children will include photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, children’s crafts, Officer K-9 meet and greet, and the Funny Farm Animal Experience.
Contributed
A large group of children tries to find eggs at a previous Easter Eggstravaganza.
The town of Jonesborough will host its annual Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday at the International Storytelling Center, Jimmy Neil Smith Park and The Christopher Taylor House.
The event will be held from 1-3 p.m.
There will be kids’ activities including photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, children’s crafts, Officer K-9 meet and greet, and the Funny Farm Animal Experience.
Participants can enjoy free cotton candy and popcorn.
The egg hunt will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park, located behind the International Storytelling Center, where children ages 12 and under can hunt for over 4,000 candy and toy filled eggs.
The egg hunt will be divided up into four age groups: ages 2 and under, 3 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 to 12 years.