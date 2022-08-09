Crockett Days

Demonstrations of life on the frontier will be on display during Crockett Days this weekend in Limestone.

The Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Limestone, will commemorate Crockett’s 236th birthday with the annual Crockett Days Celebration Aug.12-14.

Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichuckey River on Aug. 17, 1786, and went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and U.S. congressman.

