The Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Limestone, will commemorate Crockett’s 236th birthday with the annual Crockett Days Celebration Aug.12-14.
Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichuckey River on Aug. 17, 1786, and went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and U.S. congressman.
On Friday, there will be a free public concert at the pool pavilion at 7 p.m. featuring Ten Penny Drive and Greeneville’s The Flying J’s.
The rest of the weekend will be filled with 18th century activities, beginning with the opening ceremony on Saturday at 9 a.m. at David Crockett Birthplace State Park’s Crockett Homestead. The park is located at 1245 Davy Crockett Park Road.
Representatives of the King’s Mountain Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will participate, along with Pastor John Jarboe of Kentucky and the David Crockett High School choir. The guest speaker will be Tennessee 5th District state Rep. David Hawk.
The event hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will feature many living historians portraying life in the late 1700s on the East Tennessee frontier, merchants selling 18th century-style items and demonstrations of 18th century skills and trades.
Master blacksmith Jamie Tyree will demonstrate blacksmithing using a charcoal forge and bellows, woodworker Jeannette Strouth, of Vinton, Virginia, will make fireplace bellows, gunsmith Simeon England of Kentucky will demonstrate the art of gunsmithing and tomahawk making, Mike Fields, of Reagan, Tennessee, will knap flint to create flint blades, Sarah Vogt, of Limestone, will make baskets, along with a number of other demonstrators and living historians who will be in attendance and talking with park guests.
The annual live auction featuring 18th century-related items will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, with proceeds going to benefit the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park to support future historic programming, events and public activities.
The public is invited to sign up to become members of the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and join in preserving Crockett’s legacy.
Many more educational and fun programs are also scheduled for the weekend. Nate Dotson, park manager at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park, will present a well-researched and expertly performed program on the traditional music of the early settlers to East Tennessee. Mark and Sherry Finchum, of Jefferson City, will discuss the lives and culture of Cherokee men and women during the 1700s. Robert Rambo, of Cullowhee, North Carolina, will present “Their First War: A Young David Crockett and a Young Tennessee in the War of 1812.” Steve Ricker, of Greeneville, Overmountain Victory Trail Association director of interpretation, will present the story of the Overmountain Men from our area and their journey to King’s Mountain, South Carolina, to fight and win the battle that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in the South. Pastor John Jarboe will deliver an 18th century-style sermon on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Crockett Homestead. David Crockett Birthplace State Park Manager Joe Nowotarski will present a history of the State of Franklin.
A number of other programs, demonstrations and activities for park visitors are also planned for the weekend, including furs of the frontier, presentations on 18th century firearms, fire starting with flint and steel, a tomahawk throw, an edibles and medicinal plant hike, kids’ games and more.
Several food trucks will be on site for the weekend, including Pastor Pig BBQ, Shane’s Place, Munchie Machine, Southern Cross, and Island Vibe Grill.
For more information, contact the DCBSP park office. The park and this event are free and open to the public.