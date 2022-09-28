Sunday’s performance will mark the first of a weekly concert series hosted by the Johnson City Public Library.
Local musicians and bands will play at the library every Sunday at 4 p.m. through Oct. 30.
These “front porch” concerts will typically be held on the library’s front steps. However, because of this weekend’s weather forecast, the concert on Sunday will be held in the library’s Buffalo Mountain Room on the second floor.
The first concert will feature Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine. The Johnson City-based band plays a mix of groovy blues and electric soul, that include both covers and original songs.
Lisa Krekelberg, the library’s adult services manager, said she is is thrilled that the library is once again offering this month-long series.
“This is our second year doing these popular ‘front porch’ concerts for the community,” she said. “We’ve got a fantastic lineup of local musicians throughout October that we can’t wait to share with everyone.”
For information about upcoming concerts, call (423) 434-4454 or visit jcpl.org/calendar.
Visit jcpl.org, call (423) 434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to learn more about the library. Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram to receive daily updates on library collections, services and programs.