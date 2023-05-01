JCPL Bridgerton trea party

Participants are encouraged to dress in Regency attire and fancy dress for the Johnson City Public Library’s ‘Bridgerton’-inspired tea party. The tea party is open to teens and adults. Registration is required.

 Contributed

The Johnson City Public Library is holding a tea party inspired by the popular book and Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

The party will be held in the library’s Jones Meeting Room from 1-3:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you