The Johnson City Public Library is holding a tea party inspired by the popular book and Netflix series “Bridgerton.”
The party will be held in the library’s Jones Meeting Room from 1-3:30 p.m. this Saturday.
“Bridgerton” is a historical fiction-romance series by Julia Quinn, which has been adapted into a popular Netflix series that first aired in December 2020. The series is set in high-society London during the Regency era, a period in British history that roughly spanned 1811-1820.
Inspired by “Bridgerton,” the library’s tea party will be Regency-themed. Attendees will enjoy exquisite tea and cookies and a game of trivia about the Regency era. Kathryn Grist will give a presentation about Regency era style.
JCPL Adult Services Librarian Morgan Bitler says, “Our ‘Bridgerton’ tea party is a lighthearted way for people to come together and experience something fun and unique, all while learning about history in a new way. It’s going to be so much fun.”
People are encouraged to dress in Regency attire and fancy dress. The tea party is open to teens and adults.
Registration is required. Call (423) 434-4454 for more information and to sign up.
Visit jcpl.org, call (423) 434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use Johnson City Public Library. Like Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram to receive daily updates on library collections, programs and services.
