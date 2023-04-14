The Johnson City Public Art Committee will host its third annual Art·Struck Festival in May.
The festival will be held on May 6 at The Pavilion at Founders Park, 105 W. Main St., in downtown Johnson City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival will bring together artists and arts organizations to celebrate and support the arts community while highlighting the public art pieces that have been installed throughout Johnson City.
Featuring art vendors, live music, a giant puppet march, road roller printmaking, art activities and demonstrations, and live performances, this family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
The Art·Struck Festival’s market will feature the work of more than 60 artists ranging from painting, printmaking and digital art to ceramics, fiber art and jewelry.
JCPAC member and artist Sage Perrott will oversee on-site road roller printmaking, generating oversized prints of an original, hand-carved design created by local artist Beka Addison-Browder. The large-scale prints will be offered for sale to the public along with smaller prints on items such as bandanas and tote bags.
The Cattywampus Puppet Council, a Knoxville organization, will lead a puppet march with giant paper mache puppets. Festival attendees are welcome and encouraged to participate in the march and will be provided with puppets and other items to carry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy hands-on activities such as a weaving fence, sculpture assembly, wand making, art puzzles, bucket drumming, and chalking. Other Art·Struck highlights include a chalk art competition, a student art display, and music, dance and aerial acrobatics performances. Several bands will be located in the Founders Park Amphitheater including Whitetop Mountain Band, Charlie Maples and Florencia & the Feeling. All these and more are brought to the public by sponsors: Bravissima!, Umoja Arts & Cultural Inc., and Fischman Gallery.
