Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University.
The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-dome.
“I am thrilled to have these incredible artists perform and am confident we can continue to bring huge artists to our campus and surrounding community,” said Mason Mosier, SGA president. “This administration promised to bring ETSU to its fullest potential. Here is further proof that ETSU’s best days are yet to come.”
Opening this year’s concert is Andi, an up-and-coming pop performer.
The year’s headliners have won major awards and performed before thousands of people over the last decade. Derulo’s breakthrough song, “Whatcha Say,” was a five-times-platinum single. His TikTok account is currently the 11th overall biggest on the video-sharing platform, and his posts regular amass over five million views.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise has garnered widespread praise from Billboard to Time. NPR called their style “a mix of jam and indie and whatever else you can throw into the soup…very earnest, beautiful, political, loving rock n’ roll.”
Tickets will be sold to ETSU students, faculty and staff in the Carrier Center on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center.
Students will be able to claim one free ticket with a valid ETSU ID and purchase up to three additional tickets for $10 each. Staff and faculty have the option to buy up to four tickets for $10 each with a valid ETSU ID. Student tickets become available on Feb. 15, and faculty and staff tickets on March 1.
The public can purchase tickets online only starting March 15. Tickets are $30, plus tax.