Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University. 

The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-dome.

