The Heritage Alliance will kick off a new dining experience in Jonesborough with its Summer Supper series, which begins later this month.
The suppers will take place from May through September on five different historic lawns. The Heritage Alliance says Summer Suppers is an exclusive series and seating is limited.
How to buy tickets
Tickets for Summer Suppers can be purchased through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing website at jonesborough.com/tickets.
The first Summer Supper will take place on May 22 at 6 p.m. at February Hill, located at 102 W. College Street. Tickets for the event are $45 per person. This includes a three-course meal, as well as beverages, live music, and an opportunity to explore the grounds and sections of the home. Other dates and locations include: June 12 on Spring Street, July 24 at the Warner Institute, Aug. 14 at the Historic Embree Farm in Telford, and Sept. 18 at a home on East Main Street. All suppers will start at 6 p.m., and tickets for each supper are limited to 26 guests.
People interested in attending more than one supper must purchase separate tickets for each date. The Heritage Alliance will observe all Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines throughout the event. Supper locations are subject to change.
A new fundraiser
The Summer Suppers are a new fundraiser for the Heritage Alliance. The funds from ticket sales will help the non-profit organization continue its educational programs, whether they be in-person or virtual. Ticket sales are non-refundable, but they are considered a donation. In the case of inclement weather, tents will be used on the lawn and the Heritage Alliance will only reschedule the event in case of extreme or dangerous weather.
About the Heritage Alliance
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of the region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information, visit our website at heritageall.org or call our office at 423-753-9580.