Tickets are on sale now for Jonesborough’s 27th Annual Garden Tour & Tea.
This self-guided walking tour through downtown Jonesborough will be held June 3.
The garden tour is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. which includes a tea party from noon to 2 p.m.
Registration will be held at the Jonesborough Visitors Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are $20 and may be purchased online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Tickets are limited.
This is an opportunity to take a sneak peek into some of Jonesborough’s hidden treasures by exploring many different gardens, including seven never previously seen before.
There will be Marketplace Vendors set up on the International Storytelling Center Plaza. Vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be yard art, plants, garden items, tools, garden-style jewelry and other handcrafted goods.
This day-long charity event is hosted by the Tuesday Garden Club and the Schubert Club and is supported by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and the Southern Appalachian Plant Society. Funds received from the Garden Tour are used to support several community organizations, high school scholarships, and horticulture related studies.
The Garden Tour & Tea is designed as a walking tour, but there will be bus transportation provided from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.