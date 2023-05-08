featured Fridays After 5 summer music lineup announced From staff reports Johnson City Press May 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Fridays After 5 kicks off summer in downtown Johnson City on June 9 with live music from Florencia and the Feeling. For six Friday nights, there will be musical performances in King Commons Park. Allen Rau/Six Rivers Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fridays After 5 kicks off summer in downtown Johnson City with live music on six Friday nights from June 9 through July 14.The performances will be held in King Commons Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The eclectic music lineup includes several local bands:June 9: Florencia and the Feeling June 16: Jon KingJune 23: Demon WaffleJune 30: Sam Collie and the RoustaboutsJuly 7: My New FavoritesJuly 14: Donnie and the Dry HeaversOutdoor dining in the park is encouraged; however, attendees are prohibited from bringing alcohol.Sponsors include Cherokee Distributing, the Atlantic Ale House, State of Franklin Healthcare Associates and YeeHaw Brewing.Event collaborators for Fridays after 5 events include the Downtown Johnson City Foundation, Young Professionals of Johnson City and the City of Johnson City.Follow Downtown Johnson City events on Instagram and Facebook @downtownjctn, or check the website at downtownjc.com for more details. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Internet Advertising Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Folk artist Jennifer Armstrong to perform live in Jonesborough Johnson City Public Library to hold 'Bridgerton' tea party Craft beer festival to be held in Johnson City Watts Dance Studio goes to the Land of Oz in free performance Convention working to keep old-time music traditions alive From the Warehouse: Nathan Hardin and Friends, "The Devil's Son" From the Warehouse: Nathan Hardin and Friends, "Keep on Walking" From the Warehouse: Nathan Hardin and Friends, "Church or a Barstool" From the Warehouse: Nathan Hardin and Friends, "The Path" Johnson City Public Art to host Art·Struck Festival ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.