Fridays After 5

Fridays After 5 kicks off summer in downtown Johnson City on June 9 with live music from Florencia and the Feeling. For six Friday nights, there will be musical performances in King Commons Park.

 Allen Rau/Six Rivers Media

Fridays After 5 kicks off summer in downtown Johnson City with live music on six Friday nights from June 9 through July 14.

The performances will be held in King Commons Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The eclectic music lineup includes several local bands:

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you