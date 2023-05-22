With a busy schedule of telling, touring, and teaching, Donna Washington is delighted to linger in Jonesborough for this week’s artistic residency at the International Storytelling Center.
As the latest performer in ISC’s Storytelling Live lineup, Washington will host daily matinees at 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Though she has a children’s book coming out this autumn, Washington’s fairy tales tend to venture into dark territory, with modern retellings of classics like Hansel and Gretel. She’s also a specialist in American (and especially African American) folktales.
For this appearance, Washington plans to share a number of personal stories about her family — an unusual approach for her. She has been inspired in part by her mother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
“I don’t tell a lot of personal narratives, but the stories that have come to me out of her life have become much more vivid lately,” she said. “It’s almost as if the more I lose of her, the more I remember.”
Some of Washington’s stories are about her mother’s life growing up in segregated Texas, a world that Washington sees as both very near and very far from our modern experience.
“The world has changed drastically in 70 years,” she observes. “I don’t think we have a sense of how close we are to segregation, Jim Crow, and the miscegenation laws. I didn’t live through any of that, but I was born in 1967 and I’m married to a Jewish man. The year I was born was the first year that would have been legal.”
Washington’s among the first wave of performers in this year’s Storytelling Live season, a program that brings a new storyteller to Jonesborough each week from May through the end of October.
Advance ticket purchase for all performances is strongly recommended, though same-day seats will be offered when they’re available.
For several performances, Washington will focus on folk tales, which she loves for their ability to persist across time and place.
“I love that there are things I learned from watching (the late storyteller) Jackie Torrence that I know are part of my work,” she said. “I’ve had people say to me, ‘I’ve seen Jackie do that!’ And I’m excited that it can be part of what I do. Occasionally, I see storytellers telling folklore that they’ve learned from me, and I can see pieces of both myself and Jackie in the work. I love the continuance of that. I love how folklore carries on.”
For a limited time, Storytelling Live season passes remain available for in-person and virtual concerts, offering savings of almost 50 percent less than regular admission.
