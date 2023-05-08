JONESBOROUGH — Storyteller and instrumentalist Jennifer Armstrong will be the next host of Storytelling Live, a live concert series at the International Storytelling Center.
Armstrong has been a featured teller at the National Storytelling Festival many times.
“I think you can feel the immersion, just being in a place where so many stories have been told,” she said. “There’s a richness in what happens there, in that timeless connection of people through story.”
Armstrong was raised in Chicago by parents with deep ties to the folk scene. Stories and music aren’t just a professional interest for her but also a way of life and being.
“It’s how I think about things emotionally,” she said. “There’s so much in stories that guide us and hold us in turbulent times. What’s the story, what’s the song, what’s the poem that can help me with these feelings?”
Among the familiar folk instruments Armstrong will bring to Jonesborough, which include the banjo, the fiddle and the guitar, she will pack a more unusual tool: the bagpipes.
Describing the instrument’s mournful quality as a “primal” sound, Armstrong uses the instrument judiciously. “The thing about bagpipes is that people either love them or hate them,” she said. “There’s never a lukewarm response.”
The storyteller inherited her love for Scottish music directly from her father, who also played bagpipes. While she didn’t learn how to play from him directly (she went to summer school for that), she said the instrument often makes her think of him.
“You don’t really learn anything from your parents as a teenager,” she said. “But music is like a language, and I grew up hearing my father play. Every once in a while now, when I’m practicing, a bizarre thing will happen where I will start playing a tune that I do not know. It will sort of come through and be gone. I’m sure it’s something my father played that I’m just somehow remembering. But there’s no way to hold onto it.”
Though her father has been gone for more than 25 years, she likes to think of these moments as “a little hello” from him.
In Jonesborough, Armstrong’s storytelling residency this week will be Tuesday through Saturday, with daily matinees at ISC’s Mary B. Martin theater.
To purchase tickets, go to www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.
During the week, one concert will be recorded and made available online from May 12 until the following Monday at midnight.
The International Storytelling Center will bring a new storyteller in residence to Jonesborough each week through the end of October. The program’s premier sponsor is Ballad Health. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Niswonger Foundation, the East Tennessee Foundation, ETSU, Carol & Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Eastman Credit Union, the Bank of Tennessee and Trail Head Lodge. Media sponsors include the Herald & Tribune, Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times-News, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.