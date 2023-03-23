Florencia & the Feeling will come full circle Saturday night at Down Home, where they will be celebrating the launch of “Birthday,” their debut album.
The concert comes about one year after a Down Home performance before a near sold-out crowd where the band raised funds to make the album.
“We feel like it’s a full-circle moment,” said singer and songwriter Florencia Rusiñol.
The music of Florencia & the Feeling is what the band calls “pop funk fusion.”
“It’s pop music with a twist of funk, R&B, jazz, also rock, and Latin music,” Rusiñol said.
In addition to Rusiñol, band members are Austin Herron on drums, Nick Castro on bass, Isaac Ratliff on keyboards and Noah Wise on guitar.
“Birthday” was recorded and engineered by Martin Walters, a Grammy Award winner and East Tennessee State University jazz studies lecturer.
So why is the album called “Birthday?”
Rusiñol said that after the COVID pandemic, she moved from Ecuador back to the United States to focus on a music career.
“In a lot of ways, it felt like me starting over and feeling like what I consider a rebirth into this new career that I always wanted to have.
“And it’s our debut album, so it felt appropriate to call it Birthday.”
“Birthday” is also the title of one of the album’s songs.
Rusiñol’s parents are from Argentina, and she was born in Canada but grew up in Johnson City. While growing up, she sang in many local churches and with the Mountain Empire Choral Academy.
“I tried to do music wherever I could, knowing I always wanted to be a musician,” Rusiñol said.
She always wanted to live in a different country and spent four years in Ecuador.
Rusiñol said a breakup with a partner “caused a cosmic shift in my life. I moved back to the United States to restart my career here in Johnson City and finally have been able to live out my dream,” she said.
Johnson City “is home to me.”
“After living in Charlotte and Ecuador, and being born in Canada, it was sometimes hard to identify home. After coming back, it was pretty obvious to me that this is the place I feel most at home.”
If you go:
Saturday’s performance begins at 8 p.m,
Opening for Florencia & the Feeling will be The Judy Chops.