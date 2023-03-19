ETSU Little Shop of Horrors

ETSU’s Department of Theater and Dance will be presenting “Little Shop of Horrors” at the end of March.

 Contributed/ETSU Marketing and Communications

The East Tennessee State University Department of Theatre and Dance is bringing the horror comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors” to the Appalachian Highlands.

Performances are set for March 30, March 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. Matinees are scheduled for April 1-2 at 2 p.m.

