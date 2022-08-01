After releasing their newest EP “Corners,” Donnie & the Dry Heavers will take the stage at Dog Days Riverfest on Friday, August 5, to showcase some of their latest work. 

“We do a little bit of everything,” said lead singer/guitarist Chance Lawson. “We try and use all of our styles since all of us have different music pathways.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Chance Lawson speaks about his band, Donnie & the Dry Heavers, their future, and the upcoming Dog Days Riverfest.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video